Chris Martin -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Chris Martin, 65, of North, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

He passed away Friday, March 12, at his residence.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Rosa Rogers, 3041 Savannah Highway, North. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.