Chris Andre Bodrick
CAMERON -- Graveside services for Chris Andre Bodrick, 56, of 2224 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron (Lone Star community), will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in the Bodrick Cemetery, Lone Star, with the Rev. James Peeples officiating.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitors at the residence. Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his cousin,
Marjorie Bodrick (Dakota) Johnson, 2231 Skyland Drive, Orangeburg, at 803-536-2564.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the Jenkins Funeral Chapel, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required for all services.
Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
