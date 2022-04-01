 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chevann Lockard -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Chevann Lockard

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Chevann Lockard, 55, of 14 Buford Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Bishop Warren Ritter is officiating.

Ms. Chevann passed away on Saturday, March 26,at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 1.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting visits from immediate family only. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the most stressed states in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News