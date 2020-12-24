Chester Arnold 'Sonny' Peddycord Jr. -- Orangeburg

Chester was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., to the late Chester Arnold Peddycord Sr. and the late Adelaide Gordon Peddycord. He was a retired mechanic, welder and pipe fitter.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years; two sons, Ricky Davis (Kimberly) of Orangeburg and Randy Davis of Grays Court; beloved mother-in-law, Eleanor Menke of Orangeburg; brother-in-law, Tom Menke (Lois) of Mission Viejo, California; special companion and sidekick, Lucy Lu; two stepsons, Marty Wilson (Kathy) of Neeses and Ervin Wilson; a stepdaughter, Elaine Wilson; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a number of nieces; and a special nephew, Monty Rast of Orangeburg. Sonny was loved and will be missed by the many special friends he met thoughout his life.