Chester Arnold 'Sonny' Peddycord Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Chester Arnold "Sonny" Peddycord Jr., 73, of Orangeburg, passed away Dec. 22, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy Vogel Peddycord.
Chester was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., to the late Chester Arnold Peddycord Sr. and the late Adelaide Gordon Peddycord. He was a retired mechanic, welder and pipe fitter.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years; two sons, Ricky Davis (Kimberly) of Orangeburg and Randy Davis of Grays Court; beloved mother-in-law, Eleanor Menke of Orangeburg; brother-in-law, Tom Menke (Lois) of Mission Viejo, California; special companion and sidekick, Lucy Lu; two stepsons, Marty Wilson (Kathy) of Neeses and Ervin Wilson; a stepdaughter, Elaine Wilson; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a number of nieces; and a special nephew, Monty Rast of Orangeburg. Sonny was loved and will be missed by the many special friends he met thoughout his life.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
