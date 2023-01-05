Cheryl Lorraine Pickett-Hofler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Cheryl Lorraine Pickett-Hofler, 69, of 2391 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Edisto Post Acute in Orangeburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Christian Community Centre, 1852 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg. Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home. Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will conduct their Omega Omega Service at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Christian Community Centre.
Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.