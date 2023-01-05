Cheryl Lorraine Pickett-Hofler -- Orangeburg

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Christian Community Centre, 1852 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg. Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home. Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will conduct their Omega Omega Service at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Christian Community Centre.