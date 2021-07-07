Cheryl Infinger Shuler -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Cheryl Infinger Shuler, of St. George, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 5, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Indian Field United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Robert Reeves officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Pallbearers will be Nick Kizer, Derrill Marchant, Charles Jackson, Gary Thompson, Herman Marchant and Dean Jackson.

Cheryl was born on June 18, 1947, in Charleston, a daughter of the late James Lebby “Teeny Boy” and Juanita Murray Infinger. She was a 1966 graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School, a 1971 graduate of Orangeburg Beauty School, and worked in the loan and finance business for many years. She was a member of Indian Field United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Wendy Kizer (Danny Wimberly); two granddaughters, Chelsea Kizer and Brandi Kizer; great-granddaughter, Hazel Grace Kizer; and a brother, Wayne Infinger.

Memorials may be made to Indian Field United Methodist Church, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477.