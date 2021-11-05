Cheryl 'GG' Britton -- Holly Hill

In loving memory of Cheryl “GG” Britton, 73, of Holly Hill. Born in Charleston. Daughter to the late Ellison K. and L. Margaret Mallard. Preceded in death by son Gerald Ellison Britton, she passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021.

She led a full life of service from volunteering with EMS, coaching little league baseball, dispatcher for Summerville Police Department and retiring from Holcim. She was a trusted friend and adviser whom enhanced the lives of so many. She spread confidence, self-worth and told you all of her opinions whether you wanted to hear it or not! She enjoyed spreading God's love, fishing, driving (ya gotta give that car a little grass) and living life in the jungle.

She was an active member of New Beginnings Worship Center, 2816 S. Live Oak Drive (Highway 17A), Moncks Corner, where her services will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, visitation at 2 p.m., memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.