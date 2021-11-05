Cheryl 'GG' Britton -- Holly Hill

In loving memory of Cheryl “GG” Britton, 73, of Holly Hill. Born in Charleston. Daughter to the late Ellison K. and L. Margaret Mallard. Preceded in death by son Gerald Ellison Britton, she passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021.
She led a full life of service from volunteering with EMS, coaching little league baseball, dispatcher for Summerville Police Department and retiring from Holcim. She was a trusted friend and adviser whom enhanced the lives of so many. She spread confidence, self-worth and told you all of her opinions whether you wanted to hear it or not! She enjoyed spreading God's love, fishing, driving (ya gotta give that car a little grass) and living life in the jungle.
She was an active member of New Beginnings Worship Center, 2816 S. Live Oak Drive (Highway 17A), Moncks Corner, where her services will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, visitation at 2 p.m., memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.
Her greatest achievement and joy in life was not just being the matriarch of our family, but being intricately woven into each and every one of her three generations of children's lives and knowing all of our greatest joys, deepest sorrows and darkest secrets. Her legacy is continued by her children, Brian Britton (Lisa), Christine Varner (Mike); grandchildren, Nicole Robinson, Stephen, Britta, Dylan, Evan, Harmon; great-grandchildren, Shalondrea, Bella, Mya, Jayquez, Millie, Lillian, Rosalie; surviving brothers, Edward, Terry and Thomas Mallard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Beginnings for their Childrens Ministry through mail or CashAppTag $Give2nbwc
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.