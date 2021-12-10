Cheryl Eade Preacher -- Norway

NORWAY — Cheryl Eade Preacher, 66, of Norway, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Robert Templeton will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Thompson Funeral Hone Chapel prior to the memorial service.

Mrs. Preacher was born on Oct. 19, 1955, in Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Willie H. Eade and the late Beatrice Hall Eade. She enjoyed reading, but her passion was her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband, James A. Preacher Jr.

Survivors include her sons, Johnny Crouch, James “Jamie” Preacher III (Natalie Spires); grandchildren, Savanna Crouch, Mason Preacher, Joshua “Josh” Crouch; sisters, Deborah Russell, Brenda Lewis (Bill); brother, Randall Eade (Jackie); and a number of nieces nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220.

