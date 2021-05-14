Cherry Ann Browning Nalley -- Seneca

SENECA -- Cherry Ann Browning Nalley, 68, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, after a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Jerusalem United Methodist Church, Santee, with the Rev. Murray Snow and the Rev. Chad Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

Mrs. Nalley was born March 25, 1953, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late John William and Annie Mae Cherry Browning. Cherry graduated from Elloree High School and then finished her education at Clemson University with a degree in psychology. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Fountain Inn. She was retired from Fluor Corporation as the HSE Manager.

She is survived by her fiance', Steve Gray of Seneca; and by a son, Cody Nalley (Leigh) of Easley; a daughter, Chrissy Hook (Nick) of Lexington; a stepson, Mitch Gray (Brianne) of Pelzer; a stepdaughter, Amanda Richardson (Kyle) of Seneca; a brother, John Browning Jr. (Joette) of Harleyville; 10 grandchildren, Kirstan, Ryleigh, Isabella, Harper, Lilly, Bryce, Wyatt, Everly, Lexi, and Presley.