Cherale Stroman

Cherale Stroman

ORANGEBURG -- Cherale Stroman, 69, of 325 Club Acres Road, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence.

Friends may send all condolences to the home.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

To plant a tree in memory of Cherale Stroman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

