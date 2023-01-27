Chellis L. Manning Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Chellis L. Manning Jones, 57, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Pastor Hercules Wright Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Jones passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at MUSC, Charleston.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

