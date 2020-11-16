 Skip to main content
Chase Jarue White -- Orangeburg
Chase Jarue White -- Orangeburg

Chase Jarue White

ORANGEBURG -- Master Chase Jarue White, 8, died Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

