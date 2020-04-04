Charlotte O. Williams -- Blackville
Charlotte O. Williams -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Charlotte O. Williams, 55, of 726 Heritage Highway, passed away April 3, 2020, at Augusta University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

