Charlotte D. Cleckley -- Cordova
Charlotte D. Cleckley -- Cordova

Charlotte D. Cleckley

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Charlotte Cleckley, 77, of 394 Calvary Road, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Herman L. Prince is officiating.

Mrs. Cleckley passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 29, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her nieces, Rosa and Collene Guinyard, 191 Guiomar Road, Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

