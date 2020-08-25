 Skip to main content
Charlotte D. Cleckley -- Cordova
CORDOVA -- Mrs. Charlotte D. Cleckley, 77, of 394 Calvary Road, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Family may call at the residence of her nieces, Rosa and Collene Guinyard, 191 Guiomar Road, Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

