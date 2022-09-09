Charlie Way -- Mount Pleasant

Charlie was born Dec. 18, 1937, in Orangeburg, the eldest child of Sally Wise and Charles Seignious Way Sr. His growing-up years were full of what being in a small South Carolina town could give - security, time spent working at his father's Gulf Service Station and motor courts, pure fun, and friends who have remained his through the years. After graduating from Riverside Military Academy, Charlie entered the University of South Carolina. He pledged Sigma Chi and became Social Chairman, then Consul and President of the four fraternity group, Westhalion. Charlie was the very best shagger and the life of every party. Always an entrepreneur, he sold tailor-made shirts (Packard) to anyone interested on campus; that was how in 1957 he met his future wife, Mary Ellen Long. Charlie and Mary Ellen were married in 1959, weeks before he began Law School at USC. Upon graduation in 1962, they moved to Charleston with the first two of their five children, Berta and C. Charlie opened a "one man" office to practice real estate law. This became a partnership of Way, Burkett and Wise. He was a highly successful lawyer who liked to say "he never entered a courtroom." In 1975 at the age of 38, Charlie became president of the Beach Company succeeding his father-in-law, J.C. Long. Under his leadership the company's presence expanded into Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama, and became a catalyst for the revitalization of King Street with the completion of Majestic Square. In 1988, Charlie led the group that purchased Kiawah Island and transformed it into a very desirable resort. He served as Secretary of Commerce under Governor Jim Hodges from 1999-2002. The Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian honor, was presented to Charlie by both Governor Hodges and Governor Carroll Campbell. In 2015, he accepted perhaps his greatest challenge, when he became the Chairman of the Board of SC State University where he worked unceasingly to "get this ox out of the ditch." It proved to be a long-needed start to remedy a difficult situation. Charlie's accolades were numerous and ranged from the Mary Ramsay Civic Award presented to him for his years on the Spoleto Board from 1985-1996, the SC Business Hall of Fame, to the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. He stated when he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of South Carolina that he had tried to always live by his favorite saying, a quote from Winston Churchill, "You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give." Charlie always said that his children were his greatest achievement and of everything, he was proudest of his family and their closeness.