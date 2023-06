COLUMBIA -- Charlie Powell Gunter III, 51, of 376 Conrad Circle, Irmo, SC passed away at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital on June 12, 2023.

ARRANGEMENTS: ARE INCOMPLETE AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER BY GLOVERS FUNERAL HOME. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT GLOVER'S FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE RESIDNECE OF HIS MOTHER, MARTHA GUNTER, 108 TERRY STREET, CORDOVA, SC.