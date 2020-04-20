Charlie “Neil” Shuler -- Hendersonville, N.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. -- Charlie Cornelious “Neil” Shuler, 69, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.

A native of Bowman, South Carolina, he was the son of the late William Jacob Shuler and Miriam Johnson Shuler.

He had prior residences in Cope and Bowman before moving to Hendersonville three years ago. Charlie received an associate degree and was the former proprietor of Shuler's Candy Co. and was a former Independent Life Insurance agent. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and was an avid antiquities collector.