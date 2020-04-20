Charlie “Neil” Shuler -- Hendersonville, N.C.
0 comments

Charlie “Neil” Shuler -- Hendersonville, N.C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charlie “Neil” Shuler

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. -- Charlie Cornelious “Neil” Shuler, 69, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.

A native of Bowman, South Carolina, he was the son of the late William Jacob Shuler and Miriam Johnson Shuler.

He had prior residences in Cope and Bowman before moving to Hendersonville three years ago. Charlie received an associate degree and was the former proprietor of Shuler's Candy Co. and was a former Independent Life Insurance agent. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and was an avid antiquities collector.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lauretta Pendarvis Shuler; five children, Christy Shuler of Hendersonville, Celeste Shuler of Orangeburg, Cyrenna Moreno (John) of Spartanburg, Candice Williamson (Mathew) of Yelm, Washington, and Charlie Shuler Jr. (Bambi) of Orangeburg; nine grandchildren, Charlie Shuler III of the home, Maureen Shuler, Christopher Moreno, Claira Moreno, Auvry Shuler, Ian Shuler, Kaidan Shuler, Ramsey Williamson, and Ryker Williamson; three sisters, Pam Kinsey (Jim) of Murrells Inlet, Diane Shuler of North Augusta, and Ginger Dixon (Billy) of Bonneau; two brothers, John “Jay” Shuler (Fran) of Boyce, Louisiana, and William “Bill” Shuler Jr. (Alice) of Chatham, Louisiana; paternal aunt, Lillie Gurganus; special in-law, Angela Williams; and numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins who he loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Bowman Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Alan Woodward and the Rev. Marvin Clark officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to: Boy's Farm, Inc., 6655 SC-34, Newberry, SC 29108, Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038, or to the charity of one's choice.

An online register book is available by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home in Hendersonville is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Shuler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News