Charlie High Sr. -- Buford, Ga.
Charlie High Sr. -- Buford, Ga.

BUFORD, Ga. -- Charlie High Sr., 78, of Buford, Georgia, formerly of Eutawville, departed his life Aug. 19, 2020, in Buford.

The family requests that friends and family do not visit the residence due to COVID-19. Friends and family may call the home.

Service information

Aug 27
Viewing
Thursday, August 27, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Eutawville Community Funeral Home Chapel
440 Porcher Avenue
Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
Aug 28
Graveside Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
11:00AM
Joiner Cemetery
Torrington Road
Eutawville, SC 29048
