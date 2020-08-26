Charlie High Sr. -- Buford, Ga.

BUFORD, Ga. – The graveside service for Brother Charlie High Sr., 78, formerly of Eutawville, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Joyner Cemetery, Torrington Road, Eutawville, with the Rev. Dr. V. Middleton officiating.
He departed his life Aug. 19 in Buford, Georgia.
Brother Charlie High Sr., was born in Eutawville to the late Mr. and Mrs. James “Moody” High Sr. (Bess Rivers High). He attended the Eutawville and Holly Hill school systems. Mr. High started his construction company in 1973. Brother High was a member for over 40 years of the following: Eutawville Lodge #402 Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons; Robert Shaw-Wilkinson Consistory #202, Orangeburg, S.C.A.A.S.R.; PHA Southern Jurisdiction USA Inc.; Jeddah Temple #160 Oasis of Orangeburg; Desert of South Carolina A.E.A.O.N.M.S.; and P.H.A. Mr. High had been a member of Silas United Methodist Church all of his life. He was also a member of the Eutawville Branch of NAACP, Concerned Citizens of District 66, as well as Black Farmers Association of Orangeburg County.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the chapel of Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
Visit our website at www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
440 Porcher Avenue
Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
11:00AM
Torrington Road
Eutawville, SC 29048
