Charlie High Sr. -- Buford, Ga.

Brother Charlie High Sr., was born in Eutawville to the late Mr. and Mrs. James “Moody” High Sr. (Bess Rivers High). He attended the Eutawville and Holly Hill school systems. Mr. High started his construction company in 1973. Brother High was a member for over 40 years of the following: Eutawville Lodge #402 Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons; Robert Shaw-Wilkinson Consistory #202, Orangeburg, S.C.A.A.S.R.; PHA Southern Jurisdiction USA Inc.; Jeddah Temple #160 Oasis of Orangeburg; Desert of South Carolina A.E.A.O.N.M.S.; and P.H.A. Mr. High had been a member of Silas United Methodist Church all of his life. He was also a member of the Eutawville Branch of NAACP, Concerned Citizens of District 66, as well as Black Farmers Association of Orangeburg County.