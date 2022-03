ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Charlie G. Edmunds, of 122 Jade Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Carson Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Limited seating due to COVID-19 guidelines. Family and friends may call Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.