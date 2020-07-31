You have permission to edit this article.
Charlie Furtick -- Harleyville
Charlie Furtick -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Charlie Furtick, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home in Harleyville.

Drive-thru viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church, 4623 Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC 29107.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

