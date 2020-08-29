Charlie 'Charles' Funchess -- Branchville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Charlie "Charles" Funchess, age 68, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Branchville on Dec. 12, 1951, to Adolph Funchess and Vernell Shuler Funchess.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

He was a member of Brooks Temple United Methodist Church, where he served faithfully and diligently as trustee and later as the chairman of the finance committee and was a member of the United Methodist Men.

Charles attended Lockett Elementary School in Branchville and graduated with the class of 1971 of Rippowam High School in Stamford, Connecticut. He received his bachelor of science in business administration (management) from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth (formerly Southeastern Massachusetts University). During his school days, he was a star athlete and known for his skills and love for basketball. He had served his community as the director and CEO of C.F. Marketing LLC, where he provided services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.