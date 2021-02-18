Charlie Brown -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Charlie Brown, 90, will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at JP Holley Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. Interment will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Mr. Brown is survived by his son, Fredrick (Pam) Brown; brother, Isaiah (Octavia) Holman; God-given brother, Joseph Brown; six nieces; three nephews; a very special cousin, Mrs. Dorothy (Robert) Marley; and a host of family and friends that will miss him dearly.
