Charlie Brown -- Columbia
Charlie Brown -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Charlie Brown, 90, of Columbia, was called home on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, Farrow Road.

