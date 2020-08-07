Charley Randolph Jr. -- Neeses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- Mr. Charley Randolph Jr., 49, of 3461 Ninety Six Road, Neeses passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

