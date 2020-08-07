You have permission to edit this article.
Charley Randolph Jr. -- Neeses
Charley Randolph Jr. -- Neeses

Charley Randolph Jr.

NEESES -- Mr. Charley Randolph Jr., 49, of 3461 Ninety Six Road, Neeses passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

