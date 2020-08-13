You have permission to edit this article.
Charlese B. Whaley -- Cordova
Charlese B. Whaley -- Cordova

CORDIVA -- Mrs. Charlese B. Whaley, 75, of 121 Daniely Drive, Cordova, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family may be contacted at 803-534-4954, but they request that you do not visit the residence. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

