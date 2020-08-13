Charlese B. Whaley -- Cordova

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CORDIVA -- Mrs. Charlese B. Whaley, 75, of 121 Daniely Drive, Cordova, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family may be contacted at 803-534-4954, but they request that you do not visit the residence. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.