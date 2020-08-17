Charlese B. Whaley -- Cordova

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Charlese B. Whaley, 75, of 121 Daniely Dr., Cordova, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. James Cromartie is officiating.

Interment will follow in Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Whaley passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Medical University of SC.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family may be contacted at 803-534-4954, but they request that you do not visit the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

