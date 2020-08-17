You have permission to edit this article.
Charlese B. Whaley -- Cordova
Charlese B. Whaley -- Cordova

Charlese B. Whaley

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Charlese B. Whaley, 75, of 121 Daniely Dr., Cordova, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. James Cromartie is officiating.

Interment will follow in Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Whaley passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Medical University of SC.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family may be contacted at 803-534-4954, but they request that you do not visit the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

