Charles Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Charles Wright, 89, of 606 Livingway Drive, passed June 30, 2020, at the residence.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at The Church of The Living God, 122 Larkin Drive, with Apostle Earnestine Pearson officiating.

Burial will be in Emancipation Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Mr. Wright will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Public viewing was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The public is reminded to adhere to all CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines and precautions during the visitation and service.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

