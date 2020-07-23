Charles Williams -- Branchville
Charles Williams -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Charles Williams, 88, of 133 George St., Branchville, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg, after a short illness.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reevesbranch Road, Branchville.

