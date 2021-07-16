Charles William Smoak Sr. -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Charles William Smoak Sr., 75, husband of Linda S. Smoak, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the Bryant Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be an hour before the service, beginning at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Dorchester.

William was born on Oct. 31, 1945, in Pregnall, a son of the late James Oliver and Eula Mae Rudd Smoak. He attended St. George Public Schools, worked at Westvaco and served in the US Navy during Vietnam as a gunner on a river boat.

He was a member Calvary Baptist Church, Vance Lodge AFM Mason and the PVA. He loved being outdoors, walking and fishing on his land on Smoak Road and tending to his garden.

He was predeceased by siblings, Joe Smoak, James Smoak and George Smoak.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Stack Smoak, Dorchester; two sons, Charles William (Sheri) Smoak Jr., Charlotte and David Blaine Smoak, Dorchester; stepdaughter, Tina Marie (Robbie) Tracy, Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Meagan Smoak, Sarah Smoak and J Smoak; and, a sister, Carol (Bobby) Kirkland, St. George.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 147 Smoak Road, Dorchester, SC 29437.