Charles William Davis Sr. -- Bolentown

BOLENTOWN --Charles William Davis Sr., 90, of Bolentown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Jim Broad, Pastor Phillip Proveaux and Pastor Tyler Womble will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Michael Davis, Joshua Davis, Luke Funderburk, Jody Corbett, Joey Caudill, Brian Morgan, and Tyler Womble.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Sunday School Class at Bethany Baptist Church.

Mr. Davis was born in Orangeburg, on June 4, 1932. He was the son of the late Judson C. Davis and the late Margaret Hughes Ackerman. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for many years as a pipefitter with Applied Engineering and with Albemarle Corporation. Mr. Davis was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church. He was also a member and the chaplain of the Norway Masonic Lodge #237.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Travis Funderburk; brother, Judson Davis Jr.; and sisters, Betty Baltzegar, Louise Lyons.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Frances D. Davis of the home; children, Charles W. Davis Jr. (Angela) of Bolentown, Patricia Funderburk of Bolentown, Judson Davis (Sherry) of Bolentown; eight grandchildren, Michael Davis (Jessica), Joshua Davis (Autumn), Laura Morgan (Brian), Jessica Corbett (Jody), Luke Funderburk (Amber), Amy Womble (Tyler), Ashley Caudill (Joey); 13 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank a very special caregiver, April Hilton, for her dedication and loving care.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund at 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Friends may call the residence.

