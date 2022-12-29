Charles Wesley Sweat Jr. -- Vance

VANCE -- Charles Wesley Sweat Jr., 79, of Vance, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Veterans' Victory House in Walterboro.

Born on Feb. 22, 1943, in Charleston, Charles was a son of the late Ruth Scott Sweat and Charles Sweat Sr. Charles was awarded the Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the Vance Masonic Lodge #230 and the Omar Shrine Temple and a retiree of the Charleston Naval Shipyard.

Charles is survived by a daughter, Melissa Sweat Alexander-Stalo of Sarasota, Fla.; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; sisters, Annie Sweat Knight (Rudy) of the Lebanon community and Cynthia Sweat Myers of Varnville; three nieces; and a nephew, Michael D. Knight, who was his companion and caregiver for 10 years. Charles was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Gerizim United Methodist Church Cemetery in Vance. The Rev. David Fields will be officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of the Veterans' Victory House of Walterboro for their dedicated care of their loved one for the last four months. They really take good care of the veterans.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charles's favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-3434).