Charles Wayne Johnson -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Wayne passed away at his home on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in Marion on Nov. 22, 1950, to Thomas B. Johnson and Helen F. Johnson.
Wayne enjoyed NASCAR, gardening, outdoors and spending time with his daughter and grandsons, along with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet Felkel (Eddie); three grandsons, Trey Weatherford, Stephen Tyler Weatherford and Thomas Weatherford; five brothers, George Johnson (Helen), Norman Johnson, Johnny Johnson (Sharon), Franklin Johnson and Jerry Johnson; five sisters: Doris Manigo, Lu "Shane" Glover, Tricia Miranda, Alice Robinson and Cheryl Jefferson; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Berry and Helen Johnson, and his sister, Lizzy Austin.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill.
