Charles Walter Swindell Jr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Charles Walter Swindell Jr. of Bamberg passed away Dec. 22, 2021. He was born July 30, 1933, in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of the late Charles Walter Swindell Sr. and Ruth Scott Swindell. As a teenager, he attended Carlisle Military School in Bamberg, where he began dating and later married the love of his life, Rebecca Keel Swindell (Becky).

Upon graduation from Carlisle, he attended the University of South Carolina and graduated with a degree in chemical engineering. While at USC, he joined the Air Force ROTC. Upon graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force as an ordinance officer at Greenham Common Air Force Base in England for three years. He and Becky enjoyed these years abroad and traveled throughout Europe. After his stint in the service, they returned to South Carolina where he began working as a chemical engineer at the Savannah River Plant (DuPont). He retired after many years but continued his second love of designing houses and subdivisions in Bamberg County. He built an 18-hole golf course out of a tree farm in Bamberg County. He and Becky named the golf course Paw Paw Country Club. It is a fixture in Bamberg to this day.

Charlie was a devoted follower of Christ. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bamberg. He and Becky were believers in the Great Commission. They supported the efforts of The Mission Society to spread the Word of God around the world.

Charlie enjoyed many hobbies. He loved sailing and wanted to cruise the eastern coastline, so he built a Morgan 34 sailboat. It took 2.8 years to complete in the backyard in Bamberg. After shipping ‘Panache' to Charleston, the family enjoyed many years of sailing.

Charlie was predeceased by Minnie Rebecca Keel Swindell, his wife of 56 years. Survivors include his brother, James Fowler (Laura Jean) Swindell of Suffolk, Virginia; his children, Michael Scott (Paula) Swindell of Irmo and Peggy Swindell (Dave) Babineau of Aiken. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Scott Swindell, Chad Swindell, Ben Swindell, Whit Babineau and Becca Babineau. Additional survivors include his brother-in-law Doug (Karel) Keel of Clemson and several nephews.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice and Brookdale Brushy Creek for their care and attention during the last year of his life.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to The Mission Society.