Charles W. Garrick -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Charles W. Garrick, 82, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Feb. 4, 2022. He was the husband of Priscilla Garrick.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jamie Aimar, Hayden Aimar, Adam Kennerly, Alex Kennerly, Myles Dunlap, Russell O'Cain, Chris Zimms and William Waters.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that no visitors come to the home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Charles was the son of the late Clyde and Louise Garrick. He was a veteran of the National Guard and attended Columbia Road Church of God. Charles was best known as the pressroom foreman at The Times and Democrat newspaper for 36 years. He loved being a "Pop" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching Gamecock football, and fishing with his son, Mark, and great-grandson, Hayden. Charles also enjoyed riding his tractor and tending to his garden.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years; three children, Deborah Dietz (Keith) of Gaston, Kim Kennerly of St. Matthews, and Mark Garrick (Sheri) of Orangeburg; five grandchildren, Heather Waters (Chris), Ashley Aimar (Jamie), Adam Kennerly (Sabrina), Alex Kennerly (Jessica) and Brittany Garrick (Myles); eight great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ella, Caleb, Jackson, Nathan, Brody, Addie and Lane; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Clyde Jr., Sonny and Eric Garrick; and his son-in-law, George Nathan Kennerly Jr.

The family sends a special thanks to the care team at Edisto Hospice; Melinda, Jessie, Lucinda, Amber, and Nita.

Memorials may be made to Columbia Road Church of God, Benevolence Fund, 2485 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118, or Edisto Home Care and Hospice, 1180 Boulevard St., Suite A, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868