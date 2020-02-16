Charles V. Kirkland Jr. -- Denmark
Charles V. Kirkland Jr. -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Charles V. Kirkland Jr., 58, of 6601 Voorhees Road, passed away at his residence Feb. 13, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

The family will receive friends at 8656 Highway 70, Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

