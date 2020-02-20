Charles V. Kirkland Jr. -- Blackville
Charles V. Kirkland Jr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – Funeral services for Mr. Charles V. Kirkland Jr., 51, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Mr. Kirkland will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home.

Friends will be received at 8656 Highway 70, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

