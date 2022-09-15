 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Tracy Fields -- North

NORTH -- Charles Tracy Fields, 52, of North, passed away on Wednesday, Sept.14, 2022.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Riverside Cemetery in North.

Survivors include his daughter, Annabelle Fields; son, Paul (Baylee) Fields; his mother, Ellen W. Fields; grandchildren, Grayson Fields, Easton Fields, Ellie Fields and Everett Fields; siblings, Susan (James) Craft, Kevin (Candace) Fields and April (Glynn Jacobs); and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Earl Fields.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.

