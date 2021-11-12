 Skip to main content
Charles Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Charles Smith, 75, of 110 Main Ave., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call his brother, the Rev. Henry Smith at 803-536-0061, or his niece, Nona Smith, at 864-293-4163; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com.

