 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Smith -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Charles Smith -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles Smith, 75, of 110 Main Ave., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Bishop Dr. Hayes T. Gainey is officiating.

Mr. Charles passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov, 16, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call his brother, the Rev. Henry Smith at 803-536-0061 or his niece, Nona Smith at 864-293-4163 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News