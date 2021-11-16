Charles Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles Smith, 75, of 110 Main Ave., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Bishop Dr. Hayes T. Gainey is officiating.

Mr. Charles passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov, 16, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call his brother, the Rev. Henry Smith at 803-536-0061 or his niece, Nona Smith at 864-293-4163 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

