MONETTA -- The graveside service for Mr. Charles “Skip” Culler, 68, of Monetta, and formerly of North, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

Mr. Culler passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

The viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at this time.

Friends may call the funeral home.