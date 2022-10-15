Charles Rigby -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Charles Rigby, 80, of 402 Cedarwood Court, died Oct. 8, 2022, at Calhoun Convalescent Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com