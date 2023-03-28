CHARLESTON -- The relatives and friends of Mr. Charles Pringle will celebrate his life on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Good Hope AME Church, 1849 Carver Road, Cope. Interment will follow in Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.
Mr. Pringle leaves to cherish his memories his wife, the Rev. Dr. Georgeann Pringle; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, sister-in-law, special daughters, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To Pasley's Mortuary LLC, 1115 5th Ave, Maryville, Charleston, SC 843-571-2300.