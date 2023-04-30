Oct. 19, 1943 - April 28, 2023

BRANCHVILLE - Charles Percy Berry of Branchville, SC, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 1, 2023, 3:00 p.m. at Branchville Baptist Church, burial immediately following service at Sardis Cemetery with Rev. Tim Shaw and Rev. Jakie Walters officiating. Visitation on Sunday, April 30, 2023, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Ott Funeral Home.

Charles was born October 19, 1943, in Branchville the son of the late William Cecil and Rosa Lee Myrick Berry.

Charles was a life-long member of Branchville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, trustee, and choir member.Charles retired from SC Highway Department after 28 years of service working on equipment. He loved people and was always willing to repair whatever anyone needed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Beverly McAlhany Berry; and children: Charles (Laura) Berry, Jr. of Unicoi, TN, Lydia (Dave) Flickinger of Grand Rapids, MI, Crystal (Jeff) Dantzler of Branchville. He was the proud, loving Pops to 13 grandchildren: Caleb Berry, Vickie Berry,Noah (Deanna) Wagner, Samuel Berry, Luke Berry, Sarah (Russ) Yskes, Paul (Marcela) Flickinger, Michael (Paige) Flickinger, Jacob Flickinger, Ben Flickinger, Dylan, Tyler and Blake Dantzler; as well as two great-grands: Isaac and Charlotte Yskes. A brother, Wayne (Sonia) Berry and sister, Martha Rose (Daniel) Schulken.

Memorials can be made to Branchville Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 116, Branchville, SC 29432.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.