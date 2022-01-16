Charles McQueen Ransdale -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Charles McQueen Ransdale, “Rock,” of Denmark, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022. He was 81 years of age. He was a native of Denmark, born to the late Myra Estelle Powell and Lendo Cornelius Ransdale on Jan. 16, 1940.

Mr. Ransdale graduated from Carlisle Military Academy in 1959 and went on to serve in the U.S. Merchant Marines stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He owned and operated Rock's Country Store in Finland until his retirement. He was the past president of the Denmark Country Club and also, for many years, served as the president of the Norway Coon Hunters Association.

Mr. Ransdale is survived by his wife, Mary Gene (Brown) Ransdale; three daughters, Connie (Terry) Hiers of Ulmer, Buffy (Brian) Outz of Orangeburg and Dena (Justin) Gleaton of Denmark; son, L.C. Ransdale of Davidson, North Carolina: two grandchildren, Haley Hiers (Michael) Richardson and Cooper McQueen Gleaton; and three great-grandchildren, Charlee Grace Richardson, Hiersley Wynn Richardson and Lucy Elizabeth Richardson.

The Rev. Don Day will perform the graveside funeral service at 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at Denmark Cemetery, N. Church Street, Denmark.

Following the graveside funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Denmark Country Club Pavilion, Highway 70, Denmark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Norway Coon Hunters Association, c/o Donald Nettles, 135 Fiddie Lane, Neeses, SC 29107, or Pruitt Health Hospice, c/o Deanna Boughman, 30 Physicians Drive, Aiken, SC 29801.

The family would also like to give special thanks to Pruitt Health of Barnwell, Amedisys Home Health and Pruitt Health Hospice for their many hours of comfort care which they provided.

South Carolina Cremation Society is assisting the family.