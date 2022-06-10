Charles Martin -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles Martin, 66, of 114 Mendelin Court, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Memorial Gardens Shepherd Field, Santee. The Rev. Winnifa B. Clark is officiating.

Mr. Martin passed away on Monday, June 6, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10.

Family and friends may call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Varna Martin, 114 Mendelin Court, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend visitation and funeral services.

