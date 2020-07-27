Charles Lindberg Jenkins Sr. -- Cameron

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- We are saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Charles Lindberg Jenkins Sr.

Mr. Jenkins, 84, of 504 Second St., Cameron, was manager and funeral director of Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews and Cameron.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive visitors at the residence; however, there will be a meet and greet with the family from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Home, Cameron.

Face masks are required.

