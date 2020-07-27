Charles Lindberg Jenkins Sr. -- Cameron

CAMERON -- We are saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Charles Lindberg Jenkins Sr.
Mr. Jenkins, 84, of 504 Second St., Cameron, was manager and funeral director of Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews and Cameron.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive visitors at the residence; however, there will be a meet and greet with the family from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Home, Cameron.
Face masks are required.
