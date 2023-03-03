May 15, 1929 - February 27, 2023

HOLLY HILL -- Charles "Charlie" Leroy Hutto, 93, of Holly Hill, died Monday, February 27, 2023. He was born May 15, 1929 in the Providence Community, Holly Hill, SC. Excluding his four years at the University of South Carolina and his time spent in the United States Air Force, he lived his entire life on land in Orangeburg County that has been in the Hutto family for seven generations. In 1988, Hutto Brothers & Sons was one of the farms recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as having been farmed by the same family for over 200 consecutive years.

Survivors include his wife, Harriet Lancaster Hutto; sons, Senator Charles Bradley (Brad) Hutto and his wife, Dr. Tracy Macpherson of Orangeburg and Dr. Burton Roy (Burt) Hutto and his wife, Angela Ham Hutto, of Chapel Hill, NC. Charlie was known as "Papa C" by his four grandchildren, David Burton Hutto of Charlotte, NC, Dr. Alissa Harriet Marie Hutto (Dr. Sebastian Werner) of Chapel Hill, NC, Cara Leah Charles Hutto of Brooklyn, NY, and Skyler Bradley Hutto (Lindsay Jackson) of Orangeburg. He was predeceased by a son, Bartley Lancaster (Bart) Hutto, and his sister, Wilma Hutto Shuler.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church, 4833 Old State Rd., Holly Hill, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church Fellowship Hall or at other times at the residence. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Rd, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434