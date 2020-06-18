Charles Leroy Dash Sr. -- Bronx, N.Y.

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BRONX, N.Y. -- Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Charles Leroy Dash Sr., 66, of Bronx. Mr. Dash passed away June 8, 2020 in Bronx.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving visitors, but feel free to contact his son Travis L. Dash at 803-347-7111. Online condolences can also be sent via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.