Charles Leroy Dash Sr. -- Bronx, N.Y.
0 comments

Charles Leroy Dash Sr. -- Bronx, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Leroy Dash Sr.

Charles Leroy Dash Sr.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Charles Leroy Dash Sr., 66, of Bronx. Mr. Dash passed away June 8, 2020 in Bronx.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving visitors, but feel free to contact his son Travis L. Dash at 803-347-7111. Online condolences can also be sent via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Dash, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News